Charbel Dib on ACYF: ‘a gathering of faithful witnesses to the love of Christ’

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF). To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.

Charbel Dib is the Resources Coordinator at the Institute for Mission in the Diocese of Parramatta. He is part of the Program Sub-Committee at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2017.

What are you most looking forward to at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival?

The whole event actually – looking forward to gathering with the Catholic youth from all over Australia and hopefully, we can all be faithful witnesses to the love of Christ in our world.

Have large Catholic gatherings supported your faith? How so?

WYD 2008 and the Maronite convention that took place in 2008 were two large events that really gave my faith a kick-start. I had always gone to church with my family and with my friends but those two events really motivated me to want to get more actively involved and learn more.

What are your specific activities to support the ACYF?

We in the Program Management Sub-Committee look at who the speakers/performers will be and working to establish topics and themes.

So far my specific activities have been to work with and apart of the programs committee. As we draw closer to the festival, I am certain many more activities will present themselves.

What are the challenges of your specific mission?

Thankfully, there haven’t been many (or hardly any) challenges so far in our work/preparation. I am sure we will face a few as we draw closer to the event though.

Who are some of the potential speakers at ACYF?

Can’t say just yet but trust me it’s going to be good.

What is your favorite Catholic…

Movie? Karol 1 and Karol 2 (Life story of St John Paul the Great.)

Song? Different songs for different times – right now I am enjoying Audrey Assad’s rendition of I Shall Not Want.

Hymn? A Syriac hymn called Hymn of Communion by St Jacob of Sarug (showing my Maronite-ness on that one)

Artwork? The Pieta in Rome

Place of pilgrimage? Italy (Rome, Assisi & Cascia to be specific)

Saint? St Charbel (of course) and St John the Beloved

Church? Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral Harris Park, there’s no place like home.

The ACYF registration process can be completed on mobile or tablet devices. Alternatively, groups and individuals can register online at, www.acyf.org.au. For further information, contact James Camden, Director – Catholic Youth Parramatta – on jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the ACYF. To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.