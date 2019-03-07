Journey through Lent with purpose with a daily App

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney on Wednesday launched a highly innovative Lent Calendar App, featuring blogs, videos and daily Gospel readings to help prepare prayerfully for Easter.

The App’s theme “Embraced and Transformed” is inspired by Pope Francis’ comments at this year’s World Youth Day in Panama where he said, “Only what is loved can be saved; only what is embraced can be transformed.”

The App provides a range of daily guides such as animated videos on the three pillars of Lent – prayer, fasting and almsgiving; inspiring stories from local Catholic charities and thought-provoking comic strips centred on the Gospel.

“The App is to remind us that we need to truly embrace intentional prayer, fasting and almsgiving to allow Lent to be a time of true conversion and transformation,” says Digital Content Producer for the Archdiocese of Sydney, Gelina Montierro.

It is tailored to meet the needs of youth groups, high schools and parishioners and includes reflection questions, prayers and suggested acts of penance to help make Lent a season of personal grace and transformation.

“The App is particularly great for young people, providing them with a simple and easily accessible way to use daily videos or reflections to accompany them on their journey towards recognising God in a deeper way this Lent”, says Youth Officer for Sydney Catholic Youth, Elizabeth Pasion.

Available now, the free Lent Calendar App is available on Apple and Android devices by searching for “Xt3 Lent” in the Google Play store or the App store or you can find it online at sydneycatholic.org/xt3lent.

If you are a teacher or youth minister, and would like to preview the Lent calendar, e-mail xt3calendar@sydneycatholic.org to receive a testing link.

The Lent App is an evangelisation project of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney. For more information, contact media@sydneycatholic.org or call (02) 9390 5308.

With thanks to the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.