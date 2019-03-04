JRS asks for food donations this Lenten season

As the season of Lent draws near, a time of preparation and prayer, the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is asking the community to help those in need in our wider community.

Fleeing a home that is no longer safe is one of the most difficult decisions a person can make. It’s one made that much harder when you are forced to live below the poverty line in a country you wish to make your home. Unfortunately, it’s a reality facing many seeking asylum in Australia—people who often find it difficult to afford basic food, goods and groceries.

That’s where Jesuit Refugee Service come in.

JRS is an international Catholic organisation that serves and advocates for refugees and asylum seekers.

In Australia, JRS provide a range of services to refugees and asylum seekers including emergency assistance, professional casework and a foodbank.

This Lent, JRS is inviting parishes to join them in their Lenten Foodbank Appeal: “6 Weeks of Lent – Give 6 Things.”

The foodbank provides much needed fresh food and groceries to over 320 individuals and families every month. Foodbank is not like a usual food donation service. Instead of providing hampers, JRS clients are allowed to do their own ‘shopping’ and choose their own groceries.

JRS have identified six staple items that are most frequently requested by clients. Each week, parishioners are encouraged to bring in the one designated item to Mass, which will then be delivered to the JRS Arrupe Community Centre on Darcy Road, Westmead weekly or at the end of Lent.

Week One: Basmati Rice

Week Two: Tuna in Oil

Week Three: Cooking Oil

Week Four: Tinned Tomatoes

Week Five: Tinned Chickpeas

Week Six: Tinned Lentils or Red Kidney Beans

Parishes can arrange with JRS to pick up the food items from the parish, and to organise visits to the community centre at the end of Lent to witness the Foodbank in person.

One item a week makes such a difference.

Your contribution is helping JRS accompany, serve and advocate for these refugees and asylum seekers.

If you or your parish would like to get involved, to be added to the JRS donation roster, or for any additional information, please contact JRS Case Worker Kim Smith on (02 9098 9336) or by email – kim.smith@jrs.org.au

With thanks to the Jesuit Refugee Service