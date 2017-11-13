Liveloud is a Catholic-organised event designed to allow our members to experience the fullness of the Holy Spirit through our culture of praise and worship. It is also a gateway to attract and encourage non-community members and non-believers for them to experience Christ thru music.

Liveloud Australia 2017 is anchored from 1 John 5:4 “for whoever is begotten by God conquers the world. And the victory that conquers the world is our faith.” We truly believe that this event is an amazing opportunity to gather as the young people of the Catholic Church to worship God the best way our youth today know how – with joy, energy and in the spirit of community.

What: LiveLoud – one of the biggest Catholic Praise and Worship Concerts in Australia

When: 10 December 2017

Time: Gates open at 1pm. Ends at 5pm (Mass included to be confirmed)

Where: Patrician Brothers’ College, Fairfield

268 The Horsley Drive, Fairfield, NSW 2165

For enquiries : AULIVELOUD@GMAIL.COM

Social Media Website: https://www.facebook.com/LiveloudAU/

Ticket Purchase : WWW.LIVELOUDAU2017.EVENTBRITE.COM.AU

Ticket Price: $25 (excluding online transaction fee)