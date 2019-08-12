News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Plenary Council 2020:

The National Centre for Pastoral Research has just published Listen to what the Spirit is saying, the final report of the Listening and Dialogue stage of the Plenary Council. The report captures the voices of the more than 222,000 people who shared their submissions, questions and stories of faith during the 10-month process. Access the report at: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au/resources/reports

CatholicCare Bereavement Support Program: 8 August – 19 September

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is starting a bereavement support program for those whose spouse has died. The programme will be held weekly on Thursdays from 10am to 12midday from 8 August to 19 September at Mackillop Hall, Granville. An Information session will be held on Thursday 1 August at 10am. For more information, call Rita at Solo Parent Services on 02 8843 2575.

Baulkham Hills Parish Adult Catechesis: 12 August – 3 October

Baulkham Hills Parish is conducting a series of catechesis for adults and teenagers starting on 12 August and running every Monday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm until 3 October. Sessions will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, Baulkham Hills and are free, for more information, please contact Lucas Neira on 0428 831 256 or the parish office on 02 9639 8385.

Holy Spirit Seminary Open Day: 18 August

“Come and See Day” at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park on 18 August is a whole-day event, inspired by Our Lord’s invitation to the two disciples of John the Baptist to “Come and see”, found in the Gospel of John. Open Day provides single men open to a priestly vocation with the opportunity to experience seminary life, beginning with Holy Mass at St Oliver’s Parish Church at 10am, followed by talks, a tour, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and dinner with Bishop Vincent. RSVP essential. Please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan via johnpaul.escarlan@parracatholic.org or 0420 310 771

IFM Reflective Ministry Program: 20 August

The Institute for Mission’s Reflective Ministry Program – Component 2 starts on August 20. This is a great opportunity to enrich and enthuse those involved in the ministries of the Catholic communities. Go to ifm.org.au for more information and registration, or contact the IFM team on 02 9296 6369.

Natural Fertility Services Information Evening: 20 August

Are you looking for a healthy, natural and effective method to manage your fertility? Learn how to identify the best time to achieve or postpone pregnancy. You are warmly invited to this event on Tuesday 20 August at the Diocesan Ministry Centre, 51-59 Allawah St, Blacktown from 7pm. For more information and to register please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460, 0400 427 605 or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar: 30 August

American Catholic Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is the guest speaker at The Life, Family and Marriage Office’s 2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar on Friday 30 August at St Paul’s Catholic College Hall, Greystanes from 7.30pm. Free entry and a light supper will be served afterwards. Donations are welcome. Please register your attendance to 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parracatholic.org

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests: 1 September

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible. Donations can be made here: parracatholic.org/csf

CYP Convent Crawl: 7 September

Catholic Youth Parramatta are organising a ‘Convent Crawl’ – an opportunity for young women to experience a day-long journey glimpsing the life of consecrated women. Join CYP as they visit four religious communities across the Diocese of Parramatta. 7 September from 6am to 8.30pm. To register, please visit parracatholic.org/conventcrawl. For inquiries, please contact qwayne.guevara@parracatholic.org

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Ministry of Communion to the Sick and Dying Ongoing Formation: 14 September

The Office for Worship is organising a formation day for those already involved in the ministry, Ministers of Communion to the Sick and the Dying on Saturday 14 September at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, from 9:30am until 2pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. RSVP by 10 September. To RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship team on anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org or 8838 3456.

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Volunteer in the Kimberley

The Catholic Diocese of Broome, WA, is looking for volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. For further details, please contact volunteer coordinator Anneliese Rohr on (08) 9192 1060, email volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit www.broomediocese.org/volunteering

Jesus Light of the World Communities Formation Day: 17 August

The Jesus Light of the World Communities is hosting a Formation Day on the theme ‘Here I Am (Isaiah 6:8)’ at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Walz St, Rockdale on Saturday 17 August from 9am to 4pm. Morning and afternoon tea will be served. For enquiries, contact Helen on 0488 037 631, Ida on 0424 267 500 or email jlowcommunity@gmail.com

Nature, Science and the Bible in Australia: 17 August

The Blackheath History Forum is presenting religious historian Dr Meredith Lake as she discusses the topic ‘Nature, Science and the Bible in Australia’ on Saturday August 17 at Blackheath Public School. Doors open at 3.30pm with afternoon tea, talk starts at 4pm. $5 entry fee (free for those 18 and under). For more information, contact richard.white@sydney.edu.au or visit https://blackheathhistoryforum.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Inner Healing Retreat: 17 – 18 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an inner healing retreat on 17 and 18 August. Accommodation and food will be provided. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Christian Meditation: 18 August

Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Day at St Benedict’s Monastery, Arcadia. Presentations, Introduction to Meditation for newcomers and Meditation for on-going meditators. After the lunch break for BYO picnic lunch we will have Mass. This is a free event and accommodation may be available at the monastery guest house. For enquires please contact Ann Bergman on anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas on atlomas@bigpond.com or 9653 2637.

Faith in a changing climate: 18 August

The Blue Mountains Centre for Faith and Public Issues will host a public forum with Dr Seforosa Carroll on ‘Faith in a changing climate: Disappearing Islands, Displacement and Justice’. Sunday 18 August at Our Lady of the Nativity Church Hall, Lawson from 2pm. For enquiries please contact William Emilsen – wemilsen@gmail.com or Allan Walsh – secretary@bmert.org

Mount Schoenstatt Afternoon for Families: 18 August

You and your family are invited to Mount Schoenstatt’s August Covenant Sunday celebration on 18 August at Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa, from 11am to 3pm. Mass will be held in the Family Hall at 11am, followed by a picnic lunch and a talk. Take some time out for your family in a beautiful environment. The event is free and no RSVP is needed. For more information, contact families@schenstatt.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Spiritual Healing Retreat: 25 August

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is hosting a spiritual healing on Sunday 25 August. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Ecumenism in Australia, Yesterday and Today: 29 August

The Commission for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations in the Archdiocese of Sydney invites you to a special lecture reflecting on Pope John Paul II’s Ecumenical Encyclical, Ut Unum Sint (That They May Be One). Thursday 29 August from 6pm to 8pm at The Peter Cosgrove Centre, Level 18, Tenison Woods House, ACU North Sydney Campus. For more information, and to book, visit www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=536172&

Campion College Australia Book Fair: 31 August

The Library at Campion College Australia will be holding a book fair with a large number of second-hand books for sale. 10am-3pm at Campion College, 8-14 Austin Woodbury Plc, Old Toongabbie. Inquiries (02) 9896 9307 or email k.vanaardt@campion.edu.au

A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of Service: 3 September

The Australian Intercultural Society and Trinity College present a conversation on ‘A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of service’ with guest speaker Dr Jon Pahl at Old Warden’s Lodge, Trinity College, Parkville, Melbourne on 3 September from 6.30pm to 8pm. Fr Jon will also launch his new book “Fethullah Gulen: A Life of Hizmet’. Registration is free. To RSVP, visit https://jonphal.eventbrite.com.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 September

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 5 September at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Reflection Day for Women – 7 September

Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa, is hosting a reflection day for women on Saturday 7 September from 9.30am to 3pm. Sr M Isabell Naumann will speak on the theme ‘give me the living water, that I may never thirst again.’ $25 per person and BYO lunch. To RSVP by 4 September, please contact 02 4773 8338 or info@schoenstatt.org.au

Sherry Weddell Presentation: 14 September

Author of the Intentional Disciple series and co-founder of the Catherine of Siena Institute, Sherry Weddell, is presenting on the topic Making Disciples in the Catholic Parish: Discerning Our Mission at the Caroline Chisholm Centre in Pennant Hills on 14 September from 9.30am to 4pm. For more information and to register, please call Natalie Moutia on (02) 9379 1626 or email faith.formation@bbcatholic.org.au.

Listen with the soul Retreat: 16 – 23 September

Fr Kevin Dance and Sr Jill Dance will lead participants into an experience of inner prayer at the St Clement’s Retreat Centre, Galong, NSW from 16 to 23 September. The retreat provides an opportunity for group sharing, also times for deep silence, healing and reconciliation. $650 single ensuite room or $550 for shared facilities. For enquiries and bookings, please contact info@stclement.com.au

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

Discernment Retreat: 27 September – 29 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering a discernment retreat “The Compass of the Discernment” for women (aged 18-35) to reflect on that most important of questions: “Lord, what are you asking of me? How are you calling me to give?” It is a great opportunity to meet and spend time with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP Sr Paula vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Lifting the Veil Retreat Extended Weekend: 27 – 30 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre in Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting ‘Lifting the Veil – Living in Liminal Space,’ presented by Fr John Armstrong from 27 to 30 September. This retreat is a time for us to stop and listen to where God’s spirit is moving in life. For more information and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

