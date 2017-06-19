News & Events Weekly Update

Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) LIFTED Retreat: July 21-23

‘Made for Greatness’

In its third year, the annual LIFTED Retreat is an opportunity for young adults 18+ to gather for a weekend at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. This year’s theme “Made For Greatness” will encourage us to live our lives to the full with courage and joy in preparation for ACYF in December. Please go to www.facebook.com/catholicyouthparra for more details, or contact rdrum@parra.catholic.org.au

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd: 30 June

Hear Rebekah Rojcewicz, highly experienced leader in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd from the US, speak over dinner on ‘The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd – A Gift to the Church at this Time’. Cost: $60 per person. From 6.30pm at North Ryde RSL, cnr Magdala & Pittwater Rds, North Ryde. To book: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=256587. For more information: cgsaust.org.au

Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth – Discernment Retreat: 1 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite women aged between 18-35 to their Discernment Retreat involving reflections, prayers and a social gathering. Lunch will be provided. 1 July 2017 at 9:30am, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 28th June, email: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Sunday: 2 July

2 July 2017 is Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Sunday with the theme, “Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me”. Resources have been developed by the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council to assist Parishes and Schools to celebrate the gifts and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholics to the Church in Australia. Resources can be found at:

http://www.natsicc.org.au/atsi-sunday-2017.html

Sea Sunday Appeal: 9 July

Parishes are asked to support chaplains helping seafarers at ports and at sea. This year’s theme is ‘In the midst of the storm’, highlighting the mental vulnerabilities of seafarers on the oceans. You can donate by posting a cheque to: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre, PO Box 368 Canberra ACT 2601 or via electronic banking to: BSB Number: 083-347; Account Number: 649 518 680, Account name: Stella Maris Seafarers Centre. Thank you for your prayers and support.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 9 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Also on 13 August, 10 September, 8 October, 12 November, 10 December

MGL Sisters Vocations Weekend 13-15 July

The Missionaries of God’s Love Sisters are a new Australian group who dedicate their lives to helping people encounter the love of God. They invite young women who are open to praying about God’s will for their lives to spend some time with them at their home in Sydney. This weekend provides the space to pray, as well as information about the MGL vision and way of life, their ministries and their individual stories. If interested, please contact the sisters: pattijo.mgl@gmail.com or 96268382

75th Jubilee of the Schoenstatt Family Movement – Sunday 16th July

​On​ the 16th of July 1942 Father Kentenich together with Family man, Dr. Fritz Kühr founded the Schoenstatt Family Movement in the Dachau Concentration Camp. Come and join us to find out about the history, give thanks for the past and look forward to the future.

The 16th of July is Covenant Sunday. All are welcome.

11am Holy Mass followed by Family Fiesta (rego essential for catering purposes)

2pm Presentation 3pm Adoration and Renewal of the Covenant

3:30 Afternoon Tea

https://www.facebook.com/events/1430850330307339/

Abraham Conference 2017: 16 July

The ABRAHAM CONFERENCE brings together Jews, Christians and Muslims to ​create connections, build relationships and discuss critical issues of importance to us all in a multicultural, multi-faith society. ​​We each bring our own perspectives, together we are enriched and empowered to act on our ​ shared values and ​ beliefs. Sunday 16 July 2017, 2.00pm – 6.00pm at Parramatta Mission Fellowship Hall, Uniting Church in Australia, 119 Macquarie Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. Cost: $20.00 [Concession: $10.00 student/pensioner]. Register at EventBrite: https://AbrahamConference2017.Eventbrite.com.au

ST VINCENT PALLOTTI SCHOLARSHIP: APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

The St Vincent Pallotti Scholarship Trust offer scholarships to enable lay people to further their understanding and skills in leadership/ministry or a specialised activity, such as promoting faith enhancement, social justice and pastoral care. Applications close 17 July 2017.

Details and application: http://www.pallottine.org.au/scholarships/st-vincent-pallotti-scholarship-for-lay-ministry.html

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 23 July

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Screening of The Sultan and the Saint: 29 July

The Australian premiere of a new film about the historic meeting between St Francis of Assisi and the Sultan of Egypt, Malik Al-Kamil, in the midst of the conflict of the Fifth Crusade, will take place on 29 July at Western Sydney University’s Parramatta South Campus. More information and a trailer for the film can be found at: www.sultanandthesaintfilm.com

Tickets are $10. Book at https://sultansaintsydney.eventbrite.com.au

The screening is being co-hosted by Diocese of Parramatta.

Holy Hour for Vocations:

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 7.00pm-8.00pm (check with Fr John Paul for the new time) for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 20 August

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775,

Greystanes Parish OLQP Social Group

Join us for a Tour of Cowra, 17th October to 20th October. Four fun filled days, includes three nights accommodation at Cowra Services Club Motel, self-guided tour and lunch, Japanese Garden, Cultural Centre Cowra, Wine tastings in Canowindra and more.

Cost: $860 per person twin share (+$198 single supplement).

Deposit: $200 payable with booking. Balance by 1 August 2017.

Enquiries: Frances 9636-5548/ 0421 027 119.

Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF)

Early Bird Registration

Early-bird registration has now opened for the largest gathering of young Catholics since World Youth Day Sydney in 2008!

Bishop Vincent & Catholic Youth Parramatta invite young people from Year 9 to 30 years of age to celebrate the young heart of the Church, with 15,000 others, at this year’s triennial ACYF being hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney (December 7-9) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Here’s how to register:

Student in our Catholic System – speak to your REC

Student in State School System – contact Catholic Youth Parramatta

Over 18 years of age – register as an individual

Visit http://www.acyf.org.au now to secure the $250 early bird rate before August.

For all enquiries contact Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, James Camden, 02 8838 3428, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Volunteers for ACYF

ACYF is looking to engage around 600 volunteers will be needed for this festival, providing leadership to the young people through service and hospitality. Way Finders, Program & Stage Management Support, Ushers, Marshals, Welcomers & more. All volunteers must be 26 years of age or older (as at 1st December 2017) and must hold a valid Working With Children Check. For more information and volunteer registration please visit: http://youthfestival.catholic.org.au/get-involved/volunteers

For more events please go to: https://parracatholic.org/events/

