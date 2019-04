The Office of Tenebrae 2019 is part of Holy Week celebrations with a reflection liturgy including Scripture, psalm chanting and motets.

Tenebrae will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta at 7:30pm on 15 April 2019 and will be led by Most Reverend Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta.

To follow along during the service, you can download the booklet here.

Video from last year’s Office of Tenebrae can be viewed here or below.