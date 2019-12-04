Reflection for the Thursday of the First Week of Advent

Thursday of the First Week of Advent

Year A

Reading: Isaiah 26: 1-6

Responsorial Psalm: PS 118: 1; 8-9; 19-21; 25-27

“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”

Gospel: Matthew 7:21; 24-27

Matthew 7:21 – “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord’, will enter the kingdom of heaven”

Sometimes life can be so good. The weather outside is fine with the sun shining. Our families have done something that has lifted our spirits. We’ve taken ownership of that fantastic car, or house, or plane tickets to somewhere fantastic. Or, it could be a piece of music takes us away and influences our thoughts.

It is often at these times that we feel everything is alright. We are getting along just fine. In fact, we may be doing ‘better’ than many others around us. Things are good.

It is fine to feel that things are good. Indeed, we should have aims to achieve, and plans to make, around making our lives better. However, where the extra thought comes in is in determining what ‘better’ is.

While we consider improving things around us, God too wants us to improve our lives, but in the context of how we positively relate to others. Remembering that the timing of our meeting with God is not in our hands, it is important to start this process as soon as we can.

Debating with God as we stand in front of His face, we may not be as persuasive as we can be here on Earth!

Pray for those with illness today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.