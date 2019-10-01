Social Justice tradition shines through on Mercy Day in 130th Anniversary Year

Friday 20 September 2019 marked Mercy Day in the 130th anniversary year of Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta. The day, which is a much-loved celebration of the College’s rich Mercy tradition, occurs annually on the Friday closest to the Feast of Our Lady of Mercy on 24 September.

Celebrations commenced with a Mass in the Alisa Mackinnon Community Centre, which was attended by students, staff, Board Members, Sisters of Mercy, past Principals of the College, representatives from the Parents and Friends Association and the Alumnae as well as other special guests.

The College community was privileged to have Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD celebrate the Mass, together with College Chaplain Fr Walter Fogarty.

Bishop Vincent encouraged all in the community to “fight the good fight for God’s justice”, while Sister Mary-Louise Petro, Congregation Leader of the Sisters of Mercy Parramatta, invited us to each see our name as Mercy and to reflect on what that means for us.

Principal Stephen Walsh called on all present to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and Catherine McAuley: “We must stand up and make our voices heard for those who cannot speak and who are silenced by their situation. If we do not respond and speak out on their behalf and stand with them in solidarity, then we are not being true to living the Gospel nor our Mercy Values.”

“Our College motto, Sub Tum Praesidium, which means under the protection of Mary Mother of God, provides us with both inspiration and hope. Mary fully committed herself to the love of God by accepting His will to be the mother of Jesus. As a Mercy school and as Mercy people, we are called to demonstrate our love of God and neighbour through our actions,” said Principal Stephen Walsh.

Following the Mass was a day of vibrant celebrations where Mercy Girls, in their Houses, embraced the spirit of this important day by raising funds for Mercy Works programs through a range of fun and innovative games and initiatives.

Established in 1889, OLMC Parramatta is a leading independent Catholic girls’ school which provides contemporary and innovative learning in the rich Mercy tradition. As one of the oldest Catholic Girls’ schools in NSW, our rich history of excellence inspires our young Mercy women to expand beyond what they know they can be and to lead with courage and act justly, making a difference in an ever-changing world.

With thanks to Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.