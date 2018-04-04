Sweet cakes and the sweet sacrament of God

Italian Catholic traditions don’t come more bold and beautiful than Pasticceria Via Reggio’s speciality First Holy Communion, Confirmation and Baptism cakes.

Pasticceria Via Reggio is a multi-generation Italian-Australian family cake shop and cafe in Westfield Place, Blacktown.

It provides an impressive range of specially made and everyday cakes and pastries, such as their trademark canoli and Continental cake.

Many local Catholics have found the perfect First Holy Communion, Baptism and Confirmation cakes at Via Reggio.

Blessings and well wishes in icing lettering congratulate the child on his or her reception of these sacraments and the momentousness of the occasions.

Edible rosary beads and miniature bibles adorn many of the cakes. Others cakes are decorated with real rosaries, provided by the family ordering the cake. Families also often provide crucifixes and other special family holy items for the cake.

An upright silver chalice decoration is popular for First Holy Communion cakes. The chalice and host can also be done horizontally. Some First Holy Communion cakes are in the shape of a chalice and host.

A guardian angel figurine guiding a young communicant is another popular decoration.

Pasticceria Via Reggio has also made many cakes for anniversaries of ordination and priestly jubilees.

The Catholic Marchetta family grew up working in Pasticceria Via Reggio, which is named after the Calabrian hometown of the owner and head chef, Joseph Marchetta.

Joseph’s children grew up attending Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown, followed by Terra Sancta, Nirimba. Daughter and young mother Ivana is a parishioner at St Andrew the Apostle Church, Marayong.

Next year is the 30th anniversary of Pasticceria Via Reggio, a family business that has truly spanned the generations.

Joseph’s parents also drop in to help occasionally, making the shop an endeavour of four generations, especially when Joe’s six grandchildren arrive.

“They love their visits and to eat the goodies!” Ivana said.

Pasticceria Via Reggio

16 Westfield Place, Blacktown NSW 2148

P: 02 9622 2707

E: viareggio_16@yahoo.com.au

The process for ordering speciality cakes, such as the First Holy Communion, Confirmation, Baptism cakes, priestly jubilees requires at least one week’s notice.