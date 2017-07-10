The tale of Fr. Brochero: Gaucho priest, devil’s worst nightmare

Vatican City, Jun 25, 2017 / 02:03 am (CNA/EWTN News)
Jose Gabriel del Rosario Brochero. Credit: Public Domain via Wikipedia.

If Jose Brochero doesn’t sound like a Gaucho name, nothing does.

Last year, Pope Francis canonized Saint Brochero, a fellow countryman from Argentina also known as the “Gaucho priest.”

He was beatified in Sept. 2013 by Pope Francis, who said Fr. Brochero was a priest who truly “smelled of his sheep.” He was canonized Oct. 16, 2016.

St. Brochero entered seminary at the age of 16, and was ordained a priest at the age of 26 for the Archdiocese of Cordoba.

As a priest, after teaching philosophy at a seminary for a few years, Fr. Brochero was assigned to the large diocese of St. Albert – 1,675 square miles with 10,000 far-flung parishioners in the rural, Great Highlands region of Argentina.

 

With thanks to Catholic News Agency. Read full article here

