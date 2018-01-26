Australia Day Honour for Greg Whitby

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director Greg Whitby has been recognised in this year’s Australia Day Honours list with his appointment as a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM). The award recognises Greg’s outstanding contribution to education.

Since 2006, Greg has led a system of 80 Catholic schools in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. As an innovative educator and educational leader, he is internationally recognised for his passion about rethinking school for the digital age and the role of learning environments and technology in supporting learning and teaching.

On learning of his achievement this Australia Day, Greg was deeply moved by the award.

“This recognition belongs to those who have worked with me to transform education over the past forty years,” Greg said.

“I’ve been inspired by great teachers and outstanding leaders who are committed to doing the very best for young people in Australian schools.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the great mission of schooling. I look forward to continuing to turn around what it means to educate students today for their world.”

In support of Greg Whitby’s nomination for the prestigious award, Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, reflected on Greg’s strong commitment to equity, praising his ‘unflinching advocacy for the young people of Western Sydney and their families’.

Greg has previously been recognised with a Papal Knighthood in the Order of St Gregory the Great for his outstanding contribution to Catholic education. He is also a Fellow of the Australian College of Educators, the Australian Council for Educational Leaders and the Australian Institute of Management. Greg was named the most innovative educator in Australia by the Bulletin Magazine in its annual SMART 100 awards and in 2017. In the same year, he was awarded the Sir Harold Wyndham Medal for his contribution to the education of young people in NSW.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta