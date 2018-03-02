Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 4th March 2018 at 9:00am
Celebrates Ritual Mass for the First Scrutiny with the Rite of Installation of Reverend Vincy D’Costa OFM Cap as Parish Priest at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton.
Monday 5th March – Saturday 10th March 2018
Attends a Meeting of the International Catholic Migrant Commission in Rome.
Sunday 11th March 2018 at 10:00am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Lent at St Oliver Plunkett Parish, Harris Park.
Tuesday 13th March 2018 at 11:00am
Celebrates Pontifical Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Reverend George O’Mara at Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook.
Thursday 15th March 2018 at 2:00pm
Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Saturday 17th March 2018 at 10:30am
Convenes a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.
Saturday 17th March 2018 at 5:30pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.
Sunday 18th March 2018 at 9:15am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Fifth Sunday of Lent at the Bread of Life Fellowship, Seven Hills.
Thursday 22nd March 2018
Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW and ACT, St Mary’s House, Sydney.
Sunday 25th March 2018 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Sunday 25th March 2018 at 5:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Procession from Parramatta Town Hall.
Tuesday 27th March 2018 at 6:00pm
Attends a meeting of CatholicCare (Parramatta) Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta.
Wednesday 28th March 2018 at 7:30pm
Celebrates Solemn Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Thursday 29th March 2018 at 7:30pm
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Friday 30th March 2018 at 3:00pm
Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Friday 30th March 2018 at 9:00pm
Attends the Good Friday Night Walk commencing at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.
Saturday 31st March 2018 at 7:30pm
Celebrates the Solemn Easter Vigil in the Holy Night at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.
Posted on 2 March 2018.