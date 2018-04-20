CatholicCare gets a new website

Monday 9 April 2018 was a new day in CatholicCare as they launched their new website.

Remaining committed to their core mission to be the compassionate face of Christ and be a strong and visible provider of care for all in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains with a special concern for the poor, CatholicCare now also has a new website to help them on their journey.

The new CatholicCare website has a much cleaner and more modern look. The navigation is more clearly defined and bigger menu headlines allow you to find the service you are looking for much more easily.

At any time, you can return to the homepage by clicking on the CatholicCare logo on the top left-hand corner of the webpage.

Designed to help you find the information you need as quickly as possible, the website allows you to hover over or click on the image (tile) and the relevant contact information is there.

Click on ‘READ MORE’ and you will find details of the different services on offer.

You can also access all the available services on the right-hand side of the website, so you don’t need to keep going back to the home menu.

CatholicCare are here to help so if you, a family member or friend needs help, contact them and they will do our best. Their counsellors come from many ethnic backgrounds and so their services are also available in several languages.

The website is easily accessible on a mobile device, a desktop or a tablet device.

CatholicCare would love your feedback about their new website. Let them know what you think here.