A Solemn Mass and the Rite of Consecration for Women Living in the World for Zara Tai was held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, on Sunday, August 13 at 11am.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass.

There are various forms of Consecrated Life in the Church. Monastic and Apostolic Religious Life are those with which we are most familiar. In a less common, and less well-known form, the Holy Spirit has, from the earliest days of the Church, called some single women living in the world to follow Christ by giving themselves over entirely to the service of the Church and to all their sisters and brothers. The grace of all forms of consecrated life is expressed by virginity, that is, a commitment to celibacy. Consecrated women and men, paradoxically, do not lessen the honour of marriage; God’s first blessing still remains on this holy union.

In the Rite of Consecration for Women Living in the World, Zara Tai was anointed by the Holy Spirit with a new grace of baptism, to life-long, permanent commitment to live exclusively in love for Christ as her spouse. Consecrated virginity is one of the only forms of women’ consecrated life which involves a deep spiritual bond with the local Church. For some years now Zara Tai has taken part in the good works of the Diocese and the life of its people. On August 13th Zara was dedicated to communion with the Church of the Diocese of Parramatta through its bishop, who represents Christ, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv.

A consecrated woman gives ardent witness to Christ through her ordinary daily work, in whatever profession, and a daily commitment to pray earnestly to God with a focus on the intentions of her bishops, clergy, and the needs of the diocese, especially for the welfare of those who are married and for families.

All the faithful are invited to give thanks to God and pray for God’s blessing on Zara.

Sister Veronica Rosier OP