Heat on for parish secretaries at fire training

‘Putting out fires’ is nothing unusual for the resourceful parish secretaries working in the Diocese of Parramatta but yesterday the flames were very real.

On Thursday 8 March, 20 parish secretaries and business managers gathered at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, for a day of risk management and safeguarding training.

Platinum Safety and Training were on the ground and showed parish secretaries how to get hands-on in dangerous fire situations.

Dramatic flames soared up to one metre in height and excited secretaries got to practice use of extinguishers and blankets.

The workshop and presentations fulfilled requirements for Fire Warden training, a role parish secretaries often fill.

In the Diocese of Parramatta’s ongoing commitment to the protection and safeguarding of all people, the official emergency posters and safeguarding material were redistributed.

Jeremiah Seyrak, Diocese of Parramatta Internal Audit and Risk Manager, was pleased with the engaging event.

“Overall it was a fairly good day,” Jeremiah said. He offered thanks to Lorabel Ingco and the Parish Support Team from the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery Office for their assistance in ensuring a smooth day.