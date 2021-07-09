Mass available online across the Diocese of Parramatta

As the lockdown across Greater Sydney continues, meaning that our church buildings remain shut, Catholic Outlook has collated a list of all parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains that are offering online, livestreamed Masses for you to celebrate this weekend.

Some parishes will stream their Masses on Facebook, and some will pre-record and will upload them to YouTube.

And remember that churches are not being closed, buildings are being closed. You are the Church and you are to remain open.

Parish of Baulkham Hills

Saturday 6pm Vigil Mass via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesKeating7/videos

Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Sunday 10am Mass via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/blacktowncatholics

St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Saturday 7am and 7pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Castlehillparish/

Sunday 7am and 7pm via Facebook

St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley

Sunday 9.30am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvvWPXGVbkrG4wDb0foO1NA

St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook

Saturday 5.30pm Vigil Mass via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8UfFuFoFCLGD5PbwbVLxw

St Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park

Saturday 5.30pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gsk2223

Sunday 10am Mass via Facebook

St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens

Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/john23rdparish and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/StJohnXXIIIGlenwoodStanhopeGardensParish/featured

Holy Cross Parish, Granville

Sunday Mass posted at 6pm Saturday via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HolyCrossGranville and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-5ODOaRZE0yprZwqatAeA

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

Saturday 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLQPGreystanes

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville

Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLOR.Parish.Kellyville or https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Rosary-Parish-Church-147508155299455/

St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/St-Madeleines-Masses-113377783718546

St Joseph’s Parish, Kingswood

Saturday 8.30am and 6pm Vigil via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIjjp15JI6H8TrHkEB6lSdw/featured

Sunday 8.30am and 10am via YouTube

Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson

Alternate streams with Springwood. Check on Facebook for Mass https://www.facebook.com/olncclawson

Sacred Heart Parish, Luddenham-Warragamba

Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SacredHeartLuddenhamWarragamba

St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong

Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmarayong

Sunday 9.30am via Facebook

St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

Sunday 10am liturgy via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/93918900500

St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

Saturday 8.30am and 6pm Vigil via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FezbQbHtu-MSyWUSnaAcA

Sunday 9am and 10.30am via YouTube

St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta

Saturday 5pm Vigil (English) via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/105707033257 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/105707033257/user/100004326904736

Sunday 11.30am (Cantonese) via Facebook

Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Pre-recording Mass available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoBVJ5VAbDCrCgB2lwjslSg

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 8am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/St-Patricks-Cathedral-Parramatta-1590485624520954 and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOUunJd_gFFjT80tY-UcNiQ/featured

Sunday 11am via Facebook and YouTube

St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

Saturday 9am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SNOMPenrith

Sunday 10am via Facebook

The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/goodshepherdparishplumpton

Sunday 9am via Facebook

Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill-Schofields

Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/maryimmaculatequakershillschofields

Parish of Richmond

Saturday 9am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIpT1JX0j-CCAFgKyhpKg/videos

Sunday 9am via YouTube

St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Sunday 9am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCy5n3vxtKz7yEY_VjPTdVQ

Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Rouse Hill

Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Angels-Catholic-Church-Rouse-Hill-150713848317487

Sunday 10am via Facebook

Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Saturday 8.30am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/holyspiritstclair

Sunday 9.30am via Facebook

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys

Saturday 8am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLRparishstmarys

Sunday 9am via Facebook

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills

Saturday 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLOL7Hills

Sunday 8am and 9.30am via Facebook

St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood

Alternate with Lawson. Check on Facebook for Mass https://www.facebook.com/St-Thomas-Aquinas-Catholic-Community-Springwood-101136761531639

St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie

Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StAnthonysToongabbie

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains

Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueMountainsCatholic

St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpaultheapostleparish

Sunday 9.30am via Facebook

Mass is also available via Mass for You at Home, which airs on Channel 10 on Sunday morning at 6am or from 7am on the Mass for You at Home YouTube page – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56U6_XgoR3bJBqClxLLp4Q.