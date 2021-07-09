Mass available online across the Diocese of Parramatta

As the lockdown across Greater Sydney continues, meaning that our church buildings remain shut, Catholic Outlook has collated a list of all parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains that are offering online, livestreamed Masses for you to celebrate this weekend.
Some parishes will stream their Masses on Facebook, and some will pre-record and will upload them to YouTube.
And remember that churches are not being closed, buildings are being closed. You are the Church and you are to remain open.
Parish of Baulkham Hills
- Saturday 6pm Vigil Mass via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesKeating7/videos
Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
- Sunday 10am Mass via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/blacktowncatholics
St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill
- Saturday 7am and 7pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Castlehillparish/
- Sunday 7am and 7pm via Facebook
St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley
- Sunday 9.30am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvvWPXGVbkrG4wDb0foO1NA
St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook
- Saturday 5.30pm Vigil Mass via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8UfFuFoFCLGD5PbwbVLxw
St Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park
- Saturday 5.30pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gsk2223
- Sunday 10am Mass via Facebook
St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens
- Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/john23rdparish and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/StJohnXXIIIGlenwoodStanhopeGardensParish/featured
Holy Cross Parish, Granville
- Sunday Mass posted at 6pm Saturday via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HolyCrossGranville and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-5ODOaRZE0yprZwqatAeA
Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes
- Saturday 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLQPGreystanes
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville
- Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLOR.Parish.Kellyville or https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Rosary-Parish-Church-147508155299455/
St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
- Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/St-Madeleines-Masses-113377783718546
St Joseph’s Parish, Kingswood
- Saturday 8.30am and 6pm Vigil via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIjjp15JI6H8TrHkEB6lSdw/featured
- Sunday 8.30am and 10am via YouTube
Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson
- Alternate streams with Springwood. Check on Facebook for Mass https://www.facebook.com/olncclawson
Sacred Heart Parish, Luddenham-Warragamba
- Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SacredHeartLuddenhamWarragamba
St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong
- Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/standrewsmarayong
- Sunday 9.30am via Facebook
St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park
- Sunday 10am liturgy via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/93918900500
St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands
- Saturday 8.30am and 6pm Vigil via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FezbQbHtu-MSyWUSnaAcA
- Sunday 9am and 10.30am via YouTube
St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta
- Saturday 5pm Vigil (English) via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/105707033257 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/105707033257/user/100004326904736
- Sunday 11.30am (Cantonese) via Facebook
Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
- Pre-recording Mass available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoBVJ5VAbDCrCgB2lwjslSg
St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
- Saturday 8am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/St-Patricks-Cathedral-Parramatta-1590485624520954 and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOUunJd_gFFjT80tY-UcNiQ/featured
- Sunday 11am via Facebook and YouTube
St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith
- Saturday 9am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SNOMPenrith
- Sunday 10am via Facebook
The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
- Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/goodshepherdparishplumpton
- Sunday 9am via Facebook
Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill-Schofields
- Sunday 11am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/maryimmaculatequakershillschofields
Parish of Richmond
- Saturday 9am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTIpT1JX0j-CCAFgKyhpKg/videos
- Sunday 9am via YouTube
St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill
- Sunday 9am via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCy5n3vxtKz7yEY_VjPTdVQ
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Rouse Hill
- Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Angels-Catholic-Church-Rouse-Hill-150713848317487
- Sunday 10am via Facebook
Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair
- Saturday 8.30am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/holyspiritstclair
- Sunday 9.30am via Facebook
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys
- Saturday 8am and 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLRparishstmarys
- Sunday 9am via Facebook
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills
- Saturday 6pm Vigil via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OLOL7Hills
- Sunday 8am and 9.30am via Facebook
St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood
- Alternate with Lawson. Check on Facebook for Mass https://www.facebook.com/St-Thomas-Aquinas-Catholic-Community-Springwood-101136761531639
St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie
- Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StAnthonysToongabbie
St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains
- Sunday 10am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueMountainsCatholic
St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills
- Saturday 9am via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpaultheapostleparish
- Sunday 9.30am via Facebook
Mass is also available via Mass for You at Home, which airs on Channel 10 on Sunday morning at 6am or from 7am on the Mass for You at Home YouTube page – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56U6_XgoR3bJBqClxLLp4Q.