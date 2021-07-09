Mass available online across the Diocese of Parramatta

10 July 2021
Fr John Paul Escarlan is seen in a monitor celebrating Mass as part of Mass for You at Home. Image: Diocese of Parramatta

 

As the lockdown across Greater Sydney continues, meaning that our church buildings remain shut, Catholic Outlook has collated a list of all parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains that are offering online, livestreamed Masses for you to celebrate this weekend.

Some parishes will stream their Masses on Facebook, and some will pre-record and will upload them to YouTube.

And remember that churches are not being closed, buildings are being closed. You are the Church and you are to remain open.

 

Parish of Baulkham Hills

Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

St Bernadette’s Parish, Dundas Valley

St Finbar’s Parish, Glenbrook

St Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park

St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens

Holy Cross Parish, Granville

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville

St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

St Joseph’s Parish, Kingswood

Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson

Sacred Heart Parish, Luddenham-Warragamba

St Andrew the Apostle Parish, Marayong

St Luke’s Catholic Community, Marsden Park

St Margaret Mary’s Parish, Merrylands

St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta

Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill-Schofields

Parish of Richmond

St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill

Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Rouse Hill

Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills

St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood

St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish, Upper Blue Mountains

St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills

 

Mass is also available via Mass for You at Home, which airs on Channel 10 on Sunday morning at 6am or from 7am on the Mass for You at Home YouTube page – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC56U6_XgoR3bJBqClxLLp4Q.

 

