Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton is a warm Catholic community in Plumpton, Western Sydney.

It has a thriving community and a Capuchin Franciscan charism, through the priests that care for the community. Watch a short video about Good Shepherd Parish below.

Read more about Fr Gerard O’Dempsey, Parish Priest, at Catholic Outlook: Fr Gerard O’Dempsey, Called to the Capuchins

Read more about Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton: A Plum Parish with Good Shepherds