It will have been over 12 months since our 304 World Youth Day pilgrims returned from their epic pilgrimage to Poland.

To celebrate, Catholic Youth Parramatta are holding a “1 Year Reunion” at Rooty Hill Parish from 4-6:30pm on Sunday 13th August!

Join the CYP World Youth Day crew, hear some amazing ‘one year on’ stories from the central stage, and respond to what CYP have planned next.

This will also be a chance to find out what is happening on the pilgrimage to Panama in 16 months time!