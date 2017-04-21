Lebanese build biggest inhabitable Cross in the Middle East

The Ijdabra Cross rises as a powerful witness of faith in the war torn Middle East. When the cross is complete, the Church of St Saba, Ijdabra, in Northern Lebanon will have the largest inhabitable cross in the Middle East.

The 60 metre high cross will contain a small church and a gallery to view the sea and mountains. The cross will be the focus point of a place of pilgrimage, camps, prayer and recreation. The project also provides employment opportunities to the inhabitants of the Batroun region.

The cross symbolises Christ’s victory over death and the project takes inspiration from the scripture verse: “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all things to myself.” (John 12:32)

The Ijdabra cross is nearing completion. Watch this video of its progress.

The cross also aims to inspire peace in the conflicted region and will promote dialogue between conflicting groups.

“The cross in its horizontal and vertical dimensions is in its essence a symbol of connection between God and men on the one hand and between men among each other on the other, no matter their race, religious beliefs or social status. The cross is an invitation for love, reconciliation and coexistence,” the Ijdabra Project website states.

The Maronite Patriarch Moran Mor Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has encouraged the project, as seen in this photograph of His Beatitude cutting a colourful cake displaying the cross.

With thanks to Ijdabra Cross Project: www.ijdabracross.com