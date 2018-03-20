We’re hiring! Risk Officer

Risk Officer

Part-Time (up to 3 days a week) – 12 month contract

Parramatta Location

Reports to: Internal Audit and Risk Manager.

The Internal Audit and Risk Management function reports independently to the Chair of the Diocesan Audit and Enterprise Risk Committee on a range of audit, risk and compliance activities including internal audit, risk management, internal control systems and process and business continuity.

The function is accountable under the direction of the Director, Financial Services & Development. The role is responsible for ensuring that internal audit, compliance and risk management frameworks and processes are effectively implemented within the Diocesan and Agency governance structure.

About Us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese of Parramatta is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop of Parramatta in the pastoral care of the community.

Purpose

An effective risk management policy and framework is an essential aspect of the Diocese of Parramatta’s governance and decision making. The purpose of the role is to support the implementation of the risk management framework, specifically supporting the evaluation and quantification of risks and opportunities so to provide the management tools to oversee risk management and minimisation in support of the risk awareness culture and the achievement of the Diocese’s key objectives.

The Role

MISSION, ETHOS AND LEADERSHIP

The teachings of the Church and ethos of the Diocese is embedded in the provision of risk and internal audit services.

Positive contribution to the Internal Audit and Risk Management team.

GOVERNANCE AND STEWARDSHIP

Deliver the Parish Risk Management Implementation Plan including risk identification, assessment, evaluation, treatment planning, monitoring, and reporting.

Deliver and support the Diocesan WHS risk management strategy.

Periodically report upon any changes to and the progress of implementation plans and strategies.

Provide expert advice, support and recommendations to the Internal Audit and Risk Manager on a range of complex risk management matters, in accordance with established policies and procedures, legislative requirements and professional standards.

Exercise a significant level of responsibility for the provision of accurate, professional and timely risk management related services within the Diocese.

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

Support and deliver presentations and workshops to Diocesan employees and management on risk management activities.

Contribute to the achievement of Diocesan objectives, goals and priorities, through the application of specialist risk related knowledge, expertise and experience.

ADMINISTRATION AND COMMUNICATION

Ensure prompt responses to requests whilst developing professional working relationships & liaising with the local clergy.

Relationships with internal and external stakeholders are cooperative, productive and positive.

The established risk management process is delivered to industry best practice standards.

QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary qualification and/or significant relevant demonstrated experience in Audit, Risk, Business and/or other relevant fields.

Employment screening including a working with children check and national police check to the satisfaction of the Diocese of Parramatta.

A valid Driver’s Licence.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

A demonstrated personal commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church.

A personal commitment to the Catholic Faith.

Ability to manage and motivate self, work collaboratively in a team environment and across an organisation, contribute to a culture of teamwork and take a shared responsibility for achieving results.

Demonstrated customer focus with an emphasis on building relationships with all levels of staff and management, managing conflict effectively, understanding and meeting needs, negotiating positive outcomes and providing a value added service.

Proven effective written and verbal communication and presentation skills, including the ability to develop critical and complex reports and documentation and the provision of specialist advice on issues of a complex nature.

Knowledge of government legislation, policies and procedures, in particular as it relates to internal compliance activities.

Demonstrated time management & organisational skills.

EXPERIENCE

1-3 years’ experience in a risk management capacity.

Demonstrated work experience in undertaking a range of risk and compliance activities, such as risk management, audit, process review and quality management, internal control systems and processes or business continuity management.

Experience in risk management implementation will be highly regarded.

Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to develop strategic plans and responses that takes into account risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs.

Proven ability to be able to gain the respect of and develop positive relationships with a range of people at various levels both in the private and public sector

Applications for the position should include:

A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages).

A Curriculum Vitae.

Contact details of suitable 2 referees.

Please email all applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org by 30/04/2018.

All enquiries about this position can be directed to Jeremiah Seyrak – (02) 8838 3476

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.