Holy Spirit Seminary Open Day

The Holy Spirit Seminary is again hosting its ‘Come and See’ day of discernment event on Sunday 18 August from 10am to 7pm.

Held primarily at the Holy Spirit Seminary, 31/33 Allen Street, Harris Park, this event provides single men (ages 16 and above) an insight to the priestly vocation with the opportunity to experience seminary life.

The day begins with Holy Mass at St Oliver Plunkett’s Parish Church, Harris Park, at 10am, followed by talks, a tour of the seminary, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and concludes with dinner with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta.

RSVP by Thursday 15 August is essential for catering purposes.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations via email johnpaul.escarlan@parracatholic.org or on 0420 310 771.