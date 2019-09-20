WSABE win for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta has taken out the Patron’s Award at the prestigious Parramatta Chamber of Commerce Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE). The award recognises outstanding achievement in an organisation nominated as a Finalist.

Executive Director Greg Whitby was delighted to receive the award conferred by Honourable Alan Cadman OAM, former Federal Member for Mitchell.

“We are chuffed to be acknowledged by the Parramatta Chamber of Commerce for excellence,” Greg said.

“This accolade belongs to our outstanding staff who are so very committed to children and young people across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains!”

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP) educates around 43,000 students and employs more than 4,500 staff in 80 schools across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Recently recognised as Training Provider of the Year in the NSW Training Awards, CEDP is a leader in Vocational Education and Training including through two Catholic Trade Training Centres in Emu Plains and Mount Druitt.

The 29th WSABE Awards Gala Dinner was held at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on Friday, 13 September. Attendees included NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW State Member for Granville Julia Finn MP, representing the NSW Leader of the Opposition Jodi McKay MP, NSW State Member for Parramatta Dr Geoff Lee MP and City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Councillor Andrew Wilson.

