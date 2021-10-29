A prayer for teachers on World Teachers’ Day

Today, Friday 29 October, Australia celebrates World Teachers’ Day. We graciously thank all the teachers across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains for their dedication, passion and perseverance, especially over the last few months, in keeping our students on track with their learning.

God of Love, Thank you for every teacher who notices a child’s special gift. Thank you for teachers who are listeners and gentle guides. Thank you for teachers who expect much and love enough to demand more. Thank you for the special teacher each one of us remembers.

God of Mercy, Sustain teachers who give everything they have. Strengthen teachers who assume the blame for so many problems beyond their control. Help exhausted teachers rest.

God of Strength, Encourage teachers to care and inspire them to nourish. Motivate teachers to keep on learning for the fun of it and to make learning enjoyable for children.

We wonder at teachers who know how to quiet a class of five year olds or help fourth graders be empathetic. We admire teachers who enjoy middle school writers, or teach physics or math of history. Bless the people who are expected to accomplish these miracles and who know how to comfort children when miracles don’t happen.

God of Justice, help and support teachers in their special calling, wherever they teach and whatever obstacles they must face. We pray these things in the name of our great teacher, Jesus Christ.

Amen.

– Prayer from the National Catholic Education Association

Reproduced with permission from the National Catholic Education Commission.